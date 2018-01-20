Great Bend VFW makes donation to Kansas Sheriffs Association

Press Release from Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir…

In the past several weeks many people may have noticed a request from the Kansas Sheriffs Association that arrived in the mail requesting donations.

Members of the Great Bend V.F.W. Post #3111 decided they would get together and make a donation on behalf of the post. Lonnie Willard, representing the V.F.W. Post, arrived at the Barton County Sheriff’s Office and presented us with a donation totaling $350.

The funds will be sent to the state headquarters in Pittsburgh, Kansas for use in the Sheriff’s Association.

The Kansas Sheriffs’ Association is comprised of Sheriffs from across the State who proudly serve, and protect the citizens of Kansas. The Association was incorporated in 1957 for the purpose of uniting the 105 County Sheriffs of Kansas as well as to educate fellow officers and the public regarding law enforcement issues.

Important focuses of the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association include: death benefits for members, support of legislation that assists law enforcement, scholarships for law enforcement students and education and training for Sheriff Offices.

On behalf of myself, and all the other Sheriff’s in the state of Kansas we thank the local VFW for their donation and continued support for law enforcement throughout the state.