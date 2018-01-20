Winter Jam – Mid-Winter Classic Saturday Scores

Hoisington Winter Jam
At Hoisington High School
Girls 7th Place Game- Victoria 62 Ellinwood 39
Boys 7th Place Game – Victoria 61 Ellinwood 46
At Hoisington Activities Center
Girls 5th Place Game- Pratt 46 Hoisington 32
Boys 5th Place Game-LaCrosse 56 Russell 55
Girls 3rd Place Game-Ellsworth 58 LaCrosse 37
Boys 3rd Place Game-Ellsworth 51 Otis-Bison 33
Girls Championship Game-Russell 54 Otis-Bison 33
Boys Championship Game-Hoisington vs Pratt
St. John Mid-Winter Classic
7th Place Game-Nickerson 47 Larned 29
5th Place Game-Ness City 59 K.C. Christian 40
3rd Place Game-Macksville 70 Wichita Defenders 60
Championship Game-Central Plains 54 St. John 45