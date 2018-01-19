Weekend Weather

Saturday Night
A slight chance of rain or drizzle between midnight and 2am, then patchy drizzle with a slight chance of rain after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
A 40 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night
A chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Blustery.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 50.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48