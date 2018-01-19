Weekend Weather

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night A slight chance of rain or drizzle between midnight and 2am, then patchy drizzle with a slight chance of rain after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday A 40 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night A chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Blustery.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48