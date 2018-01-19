Police: Kan. couple jailed on drug, child endangerment allegations

MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges.

Just before 10p.m. Thursday, police arrested 32-year-old Joshua Jacobs and 26-year-old Jessica Jacobs both of Manhattan in the 3300 block of Valleywood Drive, according to a media release from Riley County Police.

Joshua was jailed on a requested charge of distributing marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, use communication facility, and endangering a child. His total bond was set at $15,000.00.

Jessica was jailed on requested charges of distributing marijuana, possess paraphernalia, use communication facility, endangering a child and a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Her total bond was set at $17,000