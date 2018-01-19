Police identify victim in fatal Kansas motorcycle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident and have identified the victim.

Just 3 p.m. Thursday, police responded to an injury accident at Interstate 235 and MacArthur in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Suzuki motorcycle driven by Chevy Rooker, 37, Wichita, was eastbound on MacArthur when a Chrysler Town and Country minivan driven by 72, turned left from the northbound off ramp of Interstate 235. The motorcycle struck the van, according to Davidson.

Rooker was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he died. Davidson did not have information of whether Rooker was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and did not release the name of the van driver.