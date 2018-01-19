Police finish internal review of fatal Kan. officer-involved shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An internal review by the Topeka police department found two officers who fatally shot a man in September acted in compliance with the department’s policy on use of force.

Deputy city manager Doug Gerber said Friday the department would not say publicly whether officers Justin Mackey and Michael Cruse were disciplined because it is a personnel matter.

The two officers have been on paid leave since they shot 30-year-old Dominque White Sept. 28 near a Topeka park. Authorities have said the officers struggled with White and shot him after he appeared to be reaching for a gun as he ran away.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced in December that he would not file criminal charges against the officers.

White’s family has criticized the officers’ use of force.