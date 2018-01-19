Police: Teen sexually assaulted at Salina military school

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two teen suspects for alleged sexual assault,

On Wednesday, police responded to Salina Regional Health Center and interviewed a St. John’s Military school student in connection with an alleged sexual assault, according to Salina Police Captain Mike Sweney.

The teen victim told police he was assaulted by two others in a dorm on the school campus, 110 West Otis in Salina, according to Sweeney.

School officials took the student to the hospital after learning of the assault and called law enforcement.

Police have arrested a 15 and a 16-year-old. Both are cadets at the school. They are being held in the Juvenile Detention Center in Junction City on requested charges of aggravated criminal sodomy, according to Sweeney.