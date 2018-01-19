Kansas man dead, woman hospitalized after car overturns

CLAY COUNTY— A Kansas man died in an accident just after 4p.m. Thursday in Clay County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Ford Mustang driven by John Robert Linn, 49, Clay Center, was westbound on Broughton Road just east of Clay Center.

As the vehicle came upon slower traffic, the driver swerved to avoid and lost control. The Ford entered the north ditch, overturned and came to rest in the culvert.

Linn was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Neill-Schwenson-Rook Funeral Home

A passenger Melissa Juleen Haas-Menard, 41, Marysville, was transported to Clay County Medical Center. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.