Extension estate planning workshops scheduled

Most of us work our entire lives providing for our families— food, shelter, values, tradition, and if we are lucky, possibly a family business or farm. While we hope we will be able to pass that heritage on, those very things we treasure—that family business or that land that has been in the family for generations — may not be guaranteed for the next generation unless we do things now to preserve it.

Planning for the future is vital and families must take steps to ensure precious assets for the next generation. Learning about the estate planning process and taking steps now can help you keep those hard-earned assets with the families who worked so hard to attain and develop them.

K-State Research and Extension will offer “Preserving the Family with Estate Planning,” to aid families in beginning the process of transitioning from one generation to another. These workshops will be held in two locations: Thursday, February 22, 2018 at the Phillips County Fair Building in Phillipsburg, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; and on Monday, February 26, 2018 at the Great Bend Recreation Center– Burnside Room in Great Bend, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

A meal and materials are included in the $20 registration fee, and family members can attend for an additional $15 each if registered together at the same time. The registration deadline is February 15, 2018. Meals and materials cannot be guaranteed for late or walk-in registrations.

To see a complete brochure and to register online, go to: http://www.northwest.ksu.edu and view Events.

If you would like more information or a brochure sent to you, please contact the Phillips-Rooks Extension District – Phillipsburg office at 785-543-6845 or the Cottonwood Extension District offices in Hays– 785-628-9430 or Great Bend– 620-793-1910.