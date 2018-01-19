Cop Shop (1/18)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/18)
Non-Injury Accident
At 9:14 a.m. an accident was reported at SE 50 Road & SE 140 Avenue in Ellinwood.
At 6:38 p.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway at MM 138. Handled by KHP.
At 6:43 p.m. an accident was reported at US 56 Highway at MM 197. Handled by KHP.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/18)
Traffic Arrest
At 5:16 a.m. an officer arrested Jorge Gonzalez in the 1300 block of 3rd Street for driving while habitual violator.
Warrant Arrest
At 9:37 a.m. an officer arrested Roxanna Brown at 1217 Williams on a GBMC warrant.