Cop Shop (1/18)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/18)

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:14 a.m. an accident was reported at SE 50 Road & SE 140 Avenue in Ellinwood.

At 6:38 p.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway at MM 138. Handled by KHP.

At 6:43 p.m. an accident was reported at US 56 Highway at MM 197. Handled by KHP.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/18)

Traffic Arrest

At 5:16 a.m. an officer arrested Jorge Gonzalez in the 1300 block of 3rd Street for driving while habitual violator.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:37 a.m. an officer arrested Roxanna Brown at 1217 Williams on a GBMC warrant.