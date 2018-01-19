Brothers charged in death of man found dumped in Kansas City park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Two Kansas City brothers have been charged with killing a man and then dumping his body near a park.

Prosecutors announced Thursday that 25 -year-old Antonio Love and 26-year-old Miguel Love are charged with first-degree murder and other charges in the death of Michael Anthony High-Frump. His body was found wrapped in a sheet in the grass next to a road in August.

Court records say a tipster later reported that a man had been bound, beaten, and stabbed in an Independence home before being placed in a car trunk. Blood was found in the home.

Witnesses told authorities the killing was in retaliation for the February 2016 beating of Antonio Love, which stemmed from a drug dispute.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond for each of the brothers.