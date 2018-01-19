2 Kan. men jailed for for assault after police find several pounds of pot

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated assault and have made an arrest.

Just after 6:30 Thursday police responded to a business in the 4000 Block of SW Huntoon in Topeka, according to Lt. Colleen Stuart. An employee of the business told officers told officers a man with a gun came into the store several times threatening the him and his family.

Police used a K-9 unit but to track the suspects but were unsuccessful. They did research calls in the area, identified a suspect, located a residence, obtained a search warrant, found several pounds of marijuana and made an arrest.

Police took 27-year old Giovanni Coleman and 28-year old LaShawn Kelley, Sr., into custody. They are being held at the Shawnee County Jail. Coleman faces charges of aggravated assault and criminal threat, according to Stuart. Kelly was jailed for alleged criminal possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, and drug charges.