Country Place Senior Living accepts Hoisington award

BUSINESS NEWS

On Saturday, January 13, Country Place Senior Living and Memory Care of Hoisington was awarded the Hoisington Chamber of Commerce’s Community Award for Health. The award, in recognition for service in the field health and medicine, was voted on by the Chamber Ambassadors. Hoisington’s Chamber staff said Country Place was chosen because of the numerous activities they have added to their schedule to keep everyone actively involved, from residents to family members and the community.

Country Place® Senior Living of Hoisington is the flagship residence of what are now thirteen residences across the state of Kansas.

Hoisington’s Country Place assisted living residence opened in February 2003 followed by, another first for the company, a memory care residence in November 2007. Country Place’s motto is Life as you want it…Care as you need it®. They hope to provide just that to their residents and to their resident’s supportive loved ones.

Country Place Senior Living and Country Place Memory Care currently employs 17 full-time and 10 part-time employees and is called home by 26 residents. Their leader and director, Missy Pflughoeft, has been with the company for 7 years. During her time Pflughoeft has worked to involve the community in Country Place’s extensive activity program and also to support as many of the community and business endeavors as possible.