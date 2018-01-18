Why the Flu Is Especially Bad This Year

The flu has ramped up this year and is rapidly spreading across the country, with widespread flu activity in 46 states, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Concerns have been raised about this year’s vaccine after an editorial published in the New England Journal of Medicine that said it was only 10 percent effective against H3-N2 in Australia. Still, health experts including Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider, recommend getting a flu shot if you have not done so.

Shelly Schneider Audio

The good news is that this year’s flu seems to be quite susceptible to the available flu medications like Tamiflu but Schneider says it is most helpful if taken within 48 hours of the start of the flu. She says the vaccine provides good protection against other influenza strains, which are becoming more common this season.