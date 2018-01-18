Webster becomes latest Cougar to receive conference award,

bartonsports.com

Noah Webster of the Barton Community College men’s basketball team has been named the week eight KJCCC Kansas MTXE Men’s Division I Basketball Player of the Week. The award is the first for the sophomore from Hutchinson and becomes the fifth honor for the Cougar program this season.

Webster’s 50% shooting and nine three pointers sparked Barton to a pair of victories this past week including its first victory at Coffeyville since 2007. Knocking down 5-of-10 from long range in leading the team with twenty-one points while grabbing eight rebounds in the victory over the Ravens, Webster most recently connected on another four beyond the arc in a sixteen point effort in the Cougars’ second half come from behind victory over Neosho County.

In the two games Webster connected on 12-of-24 shots from the field including the nine made three-pointers on nineteen attempts for 47.4% from beyond the arc while sinking 4-of-5 from the charity stipe in averaging 18.5 points per game.

The Barton men’s program has won five of the eight weekly awards as the Cougars vaulted ten spots in the latest national poll to No. 11 in the country headed to tonight’s big contest at Colby Community College atop the conference standings at 11-2 and 15-2 on the season.

Webster joins teammates Marvin Cannon (Wk 1), Keshon Montague (Wk 3), and Kawanise “Squeaky” Wilkins two awards coming in weeks two and five of the season.