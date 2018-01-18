Police: Man jailed alleged kidnapping, robbery of Kan. woman

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a robbery and kidnapping.

Just after 8pm. Monday officers responded to a disturbance with weapons call at a business in the 1000 Block of East Douglas in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. A 24-year-old woman told police she had arranged through Facebook to sell a ring to an unknown man at a sandwich shop in the 500 Block of North Hillside.

The suspect entered the woman’s vehicle, produced a handgun and forced her to drive to several different locations, according to Davidson.

The woman was eventually able to use a phone at a convenience store after the suspect took the ring and her phone.

After an investigation police on Wednesday were able identify a 32-year-old suspect. They took Miguel David Ibanez into custody, according to the Sedgwick County booking report. He is being held on a $100,000 Bond on requested charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping and outstanding warrants.

Police did recover the woman’s cell phone but not her ring, according to Davidson.

Ibanez has previous convictions for criminal threat, aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.