Man charged with felony for shooting, killing two horses

BATES COUNTY, MO — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony charges for shooting and killing two horses.

On Wednesday, Detectives followed up on a lead in reference to two horses that were shot and killed on Christmas Eve near Amoret, Missouri about an hour south of Kansas City, according to a media release.

The lead took the Detectives to Garden City, Missouri. The suspect in the shooting identified as 55-year-old David Hugh Johnson of Garden City was at the police department for an unrelated case. Detectives interviewed Johnson in reference to the shooting and made an arrest.

Johnson is the adult son of the property owner where the horses where shot, according to the sheriff’s department. The horses’ owner, Terry Wisdom, said 30-year-old Rusty and 9-year-old Brownie were being boarded on the property in Amoret. Wisdom said they were shot inside a fenced area and found dead Christmas Eve. Wisdom said the horses were “like my kids” and described what happened as “senseless.

Johnson was charged Wednesday evening with two counts of Felony Property damage for the intentional death of the two horses. Detectives will continue to work with the Bates County Prosecutor’s Office to file additional charges related to weapons offenses and abuse of an animal.

A reward of $5,500 was offered for information.

-The Associated Press contributed to this report