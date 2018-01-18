Kan. woman jailed after deputies find drugs during traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges and additional charges.

On Tuesday night, deputies made a traffic stop near Mayetta in Jackson County. They arrested the driver identified as Tashara D. Yeargin-Charles, 39, Kansas City, Kansas for an alleged traffic infraction. Deputies also found drugs and other items, according to a media release.

Yeargin-Charles was booked into the Jackson County Jail on the following charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, and transporting an open container. She is being held on a $2500 Bond.

A passenger in the vehicle, Jeremy Laray Whitley, 31, of Kansas City, Missouri was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement and transporting an open container.

Also allegedly in their possession were a number of checks and identification documents that did not belong to the suspects. Additional charges are possible.