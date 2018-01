JANUARY 18, 2018

le=”text-align: center;”> Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: METAL PATIO TABLE W/4 CHAIRS, SMALL CURIO CABINET. 793-2881

FOR SALE: 1999 CHEVY Z71 PU., ANTIQUE BACK BAR W/MIRRORS FROM THE VFW IN ST. JOHN . 617-9098

FOR SALE: FLOATING STOCK TANK HEATER. 640-7432

FOR SALE: FARM FRESH BROWN EGGS, ROOSTERS. 282-4715

FOR SALE: 2000 JEEP WRANGLER PARTS. 791-8436

FOR SALE: 3 CUSHION COUCH, COFFEE TABLE. 285-6788 OR 804-0647

FOR SALE: 18 VOLT MAKITA HAMMER DRILL. WANTED: RIDING MOWERS 0 TURN. 785-650-9721

FOR SALE: LG BLUE RAY PLAYER W/REMOTE, CARVING KNIFE. 653-7552

FOR SALE: 3 GRILL GUARDS FOR FORD, DODGE, GMC PRODUCTS. 793-0438

WANTED: GPS. 653-2367

WANTED: FREE WASHER & DRYER. 797-1692

FOR SALE: COMMERCIAL CAN OPENER, 1994 CHEVY SUBURBAN 350. 793-8159

FOR SALE: FEED WAGON, H & S WHEEL RAKE. 786-8647

FOR SALE: 1985 K10 CHEVY PU LONG BED. WANTED: FULL BUMPER GRILL GUARDS FOR A 2007 CHEVY. 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: 400 CHEVY ENGINE W/TRANSMISSION. 792-9580

WANTED: 16′ STOCK BUMPER PULL TRAILER (NO HORSE TRAILER) 617-7147

FOR SALE: 4 PIPE WRENCHES, 4 VCR’S, 2 TIRES 235/75/15 GOODYEAR WRANGLER W/RIMS. 639-1770

FOR SALE: BACK BRACE (S), 19″ FLAT SCREEN TV W/REMOTE, 2 BRIEF CASES. 786-1945

WANTED: COLT PYTHON 357 REVOLVER. 785-658-5704

FOR SALE: MATHEWS BOW, MCDERMOTT PROFESSIONAL POOL STICK W/EXTRA TIPS. 617-5787

FOR SALE: 2 500 GALLON PROPANE TANKS 1 W/WHEELS, FEED BALES. 786-9698

WANTED: GAS POWERED WIRE WINDER, FLAT BED FOR A PU. 923-5356

FOR SALE: 4X6 PATIO TABLE 617-7918

FOR SALE: 1993 JEEP WRANGLER SAHARA W/UPDATES, YAMAHA GRIZZLY TIRES, 3 CHEVY ENGINES. 793-0979

FOR SALE: 2012 GMC TERRAIN. 793-8273

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

IT’S THE DOROTHY & GLEN SCHUETZ ESTATE SALE AT 1919 MCKINNEY DRIVE HERE IN GREAT BEND TODAY & TOMORROW FROM 8:00AM UNTIL 6PM. SELLING OVER 140 PCS OF NICE FURNITURE AND MANY OTHER GREAT ITEMS INCLUDING CABINETS, SHELVES, DESKS, TABLE & CHAIR SETS, COUCHES, CHAIRS, BEDROOM FURNITURE, HOSPITAL BED, POOL TABLE, REFRIGERATOR, LAWN FURNITURE, SEWING MACHINE, WHEEL CHAIRS AND SEVERAL ANTIQUE, VINTAGE & COLLECTIBLE ITEMS. GEORGE IS UP FOR SALE AS WELL. GEORGE IS A COMPLETE SKELETON.

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY!