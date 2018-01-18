Brownback in second Senate confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is back in Washington for a second U.S. Senate committee confirmation hearing on his nomination for ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. Testimony was to begin early Thursday afternoon, according to the Foreign Relations Committee web site.

President Donald Trump nominated the two-term Republican governor for the ambassadorship in late July.

However, Brownback wasn’t among dozens of nominees given final approval by the end of the year. There is no word on how long the process will take.