22-year-old grandson of K-State coach Bill Snyder has died

MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of 22-year-old Matthew Snyder at a residence in the 3300 Block of Claflin Avenue in Manhattan.

Just after 1p.m. Wednesday, authorities responded to a medical call at that location, according to Hali Rowland with the Riley County Police Department. “We are currently investigating a suicide at that address,” according to Rowland.

Matthew Snyder is the son of K-State assistant coach Sean Snyder and the grandson of head coach Bill Snyder.

Just after 9a.m. Thursday Police confirmed Matthew Snyder’s death. Current and former Wildcat players expressed sympathy surrounding the death Thursday on social media.

The University has not issued a statement on the death.