Thursday Weather

Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 24. South southwest wind around 9 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 58. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28. South wind 7 to 11 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 55.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Sunday
A chance of snow before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow between 10am and 11am, then a chance of rain after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
A chance of rain and snow before 9pm, then a chance of snow between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 46.