Police ask for help to locate suspects who shot Kansas teen

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking for help to locate suspects. Just before 7p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 2800 Block of North Grove in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 16-year-old told police he was walking in Grove Park when 2 unknown men approached him and shot him in the leg. The teen was transported to an area hospital for non-life threating injuries.

The suspects are described as a 2 black men. One wore a red hoody, black shoes and pants. The other suspect a wore black pants, white shoes and a jacket. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wichita Police.