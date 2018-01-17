UPDATE: Pilot injured after small plane crash on flight from Kansas to New Mexico

SANTA FE — The National Transportation Safety Board continues their investigation of the crash of a small plane on a flight from Kansas to New Mexico.

The fixed wing-single engine aircraft was unable to maintain altitude due to icing and crashed in a field approximately four miles southeast of Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to Lynn Lunsford with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials said the pilot called a regional emergency communications center about 8 p.m. Monday to report the crash.

First responders found the crash site just after 3a.m. Tuesday, according to Lunsford.

The pilot was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe, according to Sheriff Robert Garcia

The pilot remains hospitalized. Garcia said they had not released the pilot’s name because they had not contacted the pilot’s relatives. The aircraft is registered to Cloud Catcher Properties in Klamath Falls, Oregon, according to the FAA.

UPDATE: Plane was located. Pilot was conscious and transported by EMS for medical treatment with unknown injuries. FAA enroute to investigate the cause of the crash.

