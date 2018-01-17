Nearly 100K miles racked up on Great Bend school buses last year

Cody Schmidt has been employed with the USD 428 school district for over 10 years. What started as a part-time job after graduating from Great Bend High School, has turned into him being Grounds and Transportation Director. Schmidt took over for Sharon Jenkins on October 1, 2017.

Schmidt helps guide a transportation department that racked up 99,620 miles from their buses last year alone. A lot of miles means a lot of training for Schmidt and the rest of the drivers with the district.

Cody Schmidt Audio

USD 428 has eight activity buses and five special education buses and run three special service routes daily. There are nine fulltime employees and four part-time employees that work with both the transportation and grounds departments. Drivers are taken on journeys near and far and at all times of the day and night.

Cody Schmidt Audio

Schmidt says the buses will make trips to Kansas City every other year to drop choir students off at the airport for their trip to Washington D.C. Over spring break this year, two drivers and a backup will take band students to Dallas, Texas on March 22 and drive back on March 25.