Great Bend–Louis (Louie) Herren, 95, left this world on January 15, 2018, leaving behind his loved ones and those that loved him. Louis was born November 22, 1922 on the family farm west of Great Bend. The first born William (Bill) and Minnie (Damm) Herren. After graduating from Great Bend High School, he spent three years in the service of his country. During World War II he spend much of it in the European Theater, reaching the rank of T/SGT in the 71st Division, 571 signal Supply. He was united in marriage to Julia Fish November 22, 1946 at the 5th Ave Baptist Church in Great Bend.

Louis life was woven by his deep faith, and love of his family. Among his community of friends he was respected for his honesty, integrity, and personal beliefs. His love of working with wood led to many homes being built in Great Bend and surrounding area. An injury forced early retirement from building homes. Louis was a master carpenter, finish man and homebuilder. Many young men were taught the carpentry trade by Louis. He always took pride in his work. His sense of humor carried him through many trials.

Louis loved his family and would do anything to help them whenever they needed it. Louis and his wife loved to travel with his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, covering most of the United States.

Survivors include his wife Julia of the home; daughters Carol Selle (Dwight) and Carla Ziegler (Jim); granddaughters Sheri Wornkey (Alan), Mitzi Hanes (Michael) and Terra Miller (Scott); great-grandchildren Kobi and Kalib Wilson, Michael Ringo, Alex Cook and Kholi Miller; brothers Charles ( Colleen), Albert (Marilyn) and Arthur (Margaret). He was preceded in death by son Louis Herren Jr, brother Willis (John) and sister Wilma Hebner.

No visitation or services will be held, cremation has taken place. Louis wishes were to be remembered as he lived and loved.

Memorials are requested to St Jude’s Research Hospital, in care of Bryant Funeral Home