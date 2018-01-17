LeRoy Smith, 93, died January 15, 2018, at his home. He was born April 10, 1924, in Hoisington, the son of Clarence L. and Callie (Payne) Smith. LeRoy graduated from Hoisington High School in 1942.

He was a lifetime Hoisington resident.

He worked for Geiman Appliance for 18 years. In 1963 he opened Smith Appliance Center, which he operated for 40 years. After retiring he still did service repair work for many years.

LeRoy was an active member of First Christian Church of Hoisington and later Great Bend. He was a longtime member of the Hoisington Chamber of Commerce, and had served on the Board of Directors for Lake Barton. LeRoy was also a charter member and the first President of the Eureka 4-H Club. In 1994 he was proud and honored to be named the Grand Marshall of the Labor Day Parade.

On June 5, 1944, he married Jean Marie Johnson in Hoisington. After 71 years of marriage, she preceded him in death on October 21, 2015.

Survivors include; children, Connie Schultz and husband Eldon of Enid, Oklahoma, Carol Polzin and husband Ronnie of Hoisington, Lee Smith and wife Jane of Concordia, Cathy McCurdy and husband Gary of Emporia, and Roger Smith and wife Dorothy of Milton, West Virginia; 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife and a brother, Donald Dean “D.D.” Smith.

Family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Friday, January 26th, 2018 at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the funeral home. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place.

A private family inurnment for both LeRoy & Jean will be held in the Hoisington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Christian Church or Kans for Kids in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.