Kansas teen arrested for alleged social media threat against school

SEWARD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and USD 480 school district officials are investigating an alleged threat against schools in Liberal and have made an arrest.

On Wednesday, January 17, 2018, Liberal Police Department investigators arrested a thirteen-year-old male for aggravated criminal threat. He was taken into custody without incident, according to Liberal Police Captain Pat McClurg.

Through further investigation, it was determined that the suspect did not have the means to carry out the violent act.

On Monday, USD 480 officials notified the Liberal Police Department of a potential threat to the Liberal High School, Eisenhower Middle School and Seymour Rogers Middle School communicated to some students through social media, according to McClurg.

The threats were communicated with the anonymous messaging app “SARAHAH” linked to students’ Snapchat accounts. While the source of the threat has been identified, investigators have found several copycat messages. Parents are encouraged to be vigilant with regard to their children’s online activities and access to social media.

The teen is being detained at the Southwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center pending formal charges.