Kansas man admits selling 6-10 Kilos of meth a week

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas City, Kan., man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison after admitting he distributed six to 10 kilos of methamphetamine a week, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Luis Enrique Martinez-Rosales, 25, Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count possession with intent to distribute. In his plea, he admitted the Kansas Highway Patrol found two kilograms of methamphetamine and almost $50,000 in cash when they stopped his car on I-70 in Wyandotte County, Kan. He received methamphetamine in loads smuggled into the United States in tractor-trailers and wired payment to Mexico.