JANUARY 17, 2018

FOR SALE: HAMILTON BEACH HAND HELD BLENDER, ALADDIN 1 QT. THERMOS, DALLAS COWBOY MUG. 792-6141

FOR SALE: 1999 CHEVY Z71 SHORT BED OR TRADE 617-9098

FOR SALE: 24″ SNOWBLOWER 5HP W/FORWARD/REVERSE, PU BED TOOL BOX, TOOL BOX FOR A SEMI. 639-2934

FOR SALE: 24′ FLATBED TRAILER, PU BED TRAILER. 285-1722

FOR SALE: WOMEN’S BLACK BOOTS (8) 793-5820 OR 786-7164

FOR SALE: 1989 CHEVY SILVERADO 1/2 TON LONG BED/4WD 785-445-5056

FOR SALE: 6 DRAWER CLARK TOOL CHEST. 316-215-4092

FOR SALE: ROOSTERS, BROWN EGGS. 282-4715

FOR SALE: 1994 CHEVY SUBURBAN W/350, COMMERCIAL CAN OPENER. 793-8159

FOR SALE: LITTLE TYKES DESK. 786-6996

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC OILFIELD HEATER, WHITE SEWING MACHINE, 2 LOG CHAINS. 793-7555

FOR SALE: 19″ FLAT SCREEN TV W/REMOTE, 2 JACK STANDS, 2 BRIEF CASES. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 2001 TOYOTA CAMRY W/SUNROOF, SAMSUNG 32″ SMART TV (NEW). 338-5893

FOR SALE: HERITAGE KIRBY SWEEPER W/ATTACHMENTS, ANTIQUE SECRETARY BOOKCASE, ANTIQUE DRESSER. 617-5136

FOR SALE: 3 PURE BRED GERMAN SHEPHERD PUPPIES (BLACK) 786-5255

FOR SALE: DALLAS COWBOY COAT XL, CAR BUFFER, ELECTRIC CARVING KNIFE. 282-3957

FOR SALE: GARMIN GPS, RADIO SHACK SCANNER. 491-1570

FOR SALE: MALE LABRADOR RETRIEVER. WANTED: LARGE PET CARRIER 785-324-0550

FOR SALE: 7 SMITH CORONA CORRECTIBLE TYPEWRITER RIBBONS, 2 HITACHI BATTERIES FOR CORDLESS TOOLS. WANTED: 2000 PU SEAT. 786-8832

FOR SALE: 2 500 GALLON PROPANE TANKS, FEED BALES. 786-9698

FOR SALE: 2007 FORD PU FOR PARTS OR COMPLETE. 282-4917

FOR SALE: HEAVY DUTY EXTENSION LADDER 30′, FULL SIZE PU TOPPER, FIREWOOD, YORKIE PUPPIES. 282-7585

IT’S THE DOROTHY & GLEN SCHUETZ ESTATE SALE AT 1919 MCKINNEY DRIVE HERE IN GREAT BEND, THIS THURSDAY & FRIDAY FROM 8:00AM UNTIL 6PM. SELLING OVER 140 PCS OF NICE FURNITURE AND MANY OTHER GREAT ITEMS INCLUDING CABINETS, SHELVES, DESKS, TABLE & CHAIR SETS, COUCHES, CHAIRS, BEDROOM FURNITURE, HOSPITAL BED, POOL TABLE, REFRIGERATOR, LAWN FURNITURE, SEWING MACHINE, WHEEL CHAIRS AND SEVERAL ANTIQUE, VINTAGE & COLLECTIBLE ITEMS. GEORGE IS UP FOR SALE AS WELL. GEORGE IS A COMPLETE SKELETON.

