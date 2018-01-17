WICHITA – Janet Ann Sponsel, 79, died Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at her home in Wichita. She was born December 12, 1938, in Albert, the daughter of Arthur and Florence (Moore) Williams. Janet was a systems analyst for Bell Telephone until retirement.

Mrs. Sponsel was a member of First United Methodist Church, Great Bend, the American Legion Auxiliary, Wichita, served as past president and chaplain for the VFW Post #3115 Auxiliary, Wichita, and past executive treasurer for the VA.

Survivors include, daughter, Jody Gray of Louisville, Colo.; brother, Randy Williams of Muenster, Texas; two granddaughters, Amanda Chicoine and husband Zach of Severance, Colo., Alexandra Gray of Erie, Colo.; and one great-granddaughter, Olivia Alexandra Chicoine.

She was preceded in death by, one brother Gary Williams.

Memorial Graveside Service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 22, 2018 at Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials have been requested to VFW Post #3115 in care of Bryant Funeral Home.