Hoisington Chamber of Commerce recognizes community award winners

The Hoisington Chamber of Commerce had a lot to celebrate at the 61st Annual Banquet & Awards Program last Saturday with new Executive Vice President Karen Baldyga on the job for nearly two weeks and plenty of Community Awards given to groups and businesses.

Superior Essex won the Business Award and Richard Neidhart earned Citizen of the Year.

Kara Cotton served as the Chamber Ambassador Club President in 2017 and says Clara Barton Hospital earned the Community Service Award for bringing the nativity set back along K-4 Highway this holiday season.

USD 431 Tech Squad was awarded the Education Award, Country Place Senior Living was given the Health Award, and the Hoisington High School Electric Car Club won the Youth Activities Award.

The evening at the Knights of Columbus in Hoisington included a dinner with 15 businesses decorating tables to promote either their business or recognizing those in the community.