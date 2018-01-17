Sheriff: Kan. man allegedly forged checks, used fake driver’s license

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges following a traffic stop.

On Monday, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle allegedly driven by Vaughn Cortez Schnegelsiepen, 47, of Topeka, according to a media release.

The deputy noticed the vehicle had an altered 60-day-tag. Schnegelsiepen allegedly provided the deputy with a fake driver’s license with another person’s identity.

Schnegelsiepen is also suspected of forging checks at area businesses. Schegelsiepen was booked into the Jackson County Jail on the following charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft, possession of stolen property, giving a worthless check, theft by deception, interference with law enforcement, driving while suspended and display of a fictitious driver’s license. Bond was set at $35,000.00.