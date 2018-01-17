7 arrested in connection with drug activity at Kan. High School

HARVEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating seven individual in connection with drug activity at Newton High School.

On Wednesday, the Newton Police department arrested five juveniles and two adults as part of a Harvey County Drug Task Force investigation into drug activity at the school, according to a media release.

One other suspect in the case was already in custody on other charges. Two additional arrest warrants are still outstanding, and police are seeking those individuals.

The individuals, all of whom attend NHS or have recently withdrawn, were arrested on charges of selling marijuana, Xanax, oxycodone and hydrocodone.

The arrests are the culmination of a two-month investigation by the Newton Police Department and Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with USD 373 officials. Five of the arrests were made at NHS and two were made elsewhere in the city.

During the course of the investigation, police seized 74.5 grams of marijuana and 97 dosage units of prescription drugs. None of the cases involved weapons, and the investigations did not present a danger to students or staff.

Also as part of Wednesday’s arrests, several K-9 teams from throughout the state assisted in conducting free air sniffs in the parking lot and locker areas. One K-9 drug indication in the parking lot was investigated, but no arrests were made.