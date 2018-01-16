Sheriff identifies Kansas man who died in Rice Co. crash

RICE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate the cause of fatal weekend accident in Rice County.

On Saturday, sheriff’s deputies received a report of a single vehicle accident on 22nd Road north of Avenue Q in Rice County, according to Sheriff Bryant Evans.

Deputies found a vehicle in the west ditch with extensive damage. The driver identified as 64-year-old Terry Lee Christenson of Hutchinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s department released no additional details Tuesday.