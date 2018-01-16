Police: Kansas couple carjacked in bar parking lot

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a carjacking and asking for help to locate suspects.

Just after 1a.m. Tuesday, police responded to report of a carjacking in the parking lot of a bar in 1400 Block of South Washington in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 21-year-old man and his girlfriend told police that two unknown suspects described as Hispanic men, 6-foot tall and 170 pounds wearing hoodies and black bandanas over their faces, approached their grey 2013 Scion FR-S with Kansas Tag 733HEY. The car also has smoke black tail lights and a dent on the passenger side, according to Davidson.

One suspect produced a handgun, shot into the air and demanded the car. Both victims exited the car and suspects left in the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Wichita Police.