Police: Kan. armed-robbery suspect used pepper spray on store clerk

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to an armed robbery at the H-Food Mart and Tobacco located in the 100 block of West 21st Street in Wichita, according to a social media report.

A store employee told police an unknown suspect entered the store, pepper-sprayed the employee and took her purse and cigarettes from the business and fled the store.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Wichita Police.