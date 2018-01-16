Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Pilot injured after small plane crash on flight from Kansas to New Mexico

by

SANTA FE — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of a small plane that crashed on a flight form Kansas to New Mexico. The pilot was hospitalized in critical condition.

Santa Fe Sheriff’s officials say the pilot called a regional emergency communications center about 8 p.m. Monday to report the crash.

The man provided coordinates directing emergency personnel east of the Rancho San Marcos subdivision off State Road 14.

Sheriff’s deputies say the man was found at the crash site and complained of leg, back and arm injuries.

He told authorities he was flying from Kansas to Santa Fe and his single-engine aircraft iced up and lost lift as he flew through a storm toward the Santa Fe Airport.

The New Mexico State Police have not responded to a request for the pilot’s name.