KBCA High School Basketball Rankings

GIRLS RANKINGS
6A Girls
1. Olathe East
2. Manhattan
3. Derby
4. Washburn Rural
5. Wichita South
6. Olathe Northwest
7. Shawnee Mission Northwest
8. Gardner-Edgerton
9. Lawrence
10. Olathe South
5A Girls
1. Lansing
2. Shawnee-Mill Valley
3. St. Thomas Aquinas
4. Newton
5. Bishop Carroll
6. Salina Central
7. Maize
8. Liberal
9. Topeka Highland Park
10. Leavenworth
4A D1-Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. McPherson
3. KC Piper
4. Labette County
5. Towanda Circle
6. Hays
7. Andover Central
8. Abilene
9. Kansas City Sumner
10. Augusta
4A D2-Girls
1. Baldwin
2. Holton
3. Clay Center
4. Marysville
5. Jefferson West
6. Burlington
7. Topeka-Hayden
8. Parsons
9. Galena
10. Baxter Springs
3A Girls
1. Haven
2. Garden Plain
3. Nemaha Central
4. Council Grove
5. Hays-TMP-Marian
6. Beloit
7. Scott City
8. Halstead
9. Eskridge-Mission Valley
10. Kingman
2A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Olpe
3. Hoxie
4. Meade
5. Wabaunsee
6. Smith Center
7. Goessel
8. Elbing-Berean Academy
9. Hill City
10. Kiowa County
1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Coldwater-South Central
2. Hanover
3. Centralia
4. Frankfort
5. St. Paul
6. Rural Vista
7. Montezuma-South Gray
8. Stockton
9. Valley Falls
10. Sylvan-Lucas
1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Rexford-Golden Plains
2. Hartford
3. Cunningham
4. Quinter
5. Attica
6. Wilson
7. Otis-Bison
8. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
9. Ingalls
10. South Haven
BOYS RANKINGS
6A Boys
1. Lawrence Free State
2. Wichita Southeast
3. Olathe Northwest
4. OP-Blue Valley Northwest
5. OP-Blue Valley North
6. Shawnee Mission South
7. Derby
8. Lawrence
9. Wichita South
10. Shawnee Mission West
5A Boys
1. Goddard Eisenhower
2. Wichita Heights
3. Emporia
4. Pittsburg
5. Kansas City Schlagle
6. Maize South
7. Topeka West
8. Topeka Highland Park
9. Salina Central
10. Maize
4A-Div 1-Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. McPherson
3. Wamego
4. Bonner Springs
5. Ottawa
6. Labette County
7. Augusta
8. Andover Central
9. KC Piper
10. Basehor-Linwood
4A-Div 2-Boys
1. Wichita Trinity
2. Holcomb
3. Rock Creek
4. Andale
5. Wichita Collegiate
6. Topeka-Hayden
7. Marysville
8. Burlington
9. Baxter Springs
10. Girard
3A Boys
1. Cheney
2. Halstead
3. Nemaha Central
4. Hesston
5. Phillipsburg
6. Belle Plaine
7. Silver Lake
8. Maur Hill
9. St. Mary’s
10. Hays-TMP Marian
2A Boys
1. Central Plains
2. Hoxie
3. Lyndon
4. Elbing-Berean Academy
5. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
6. Hillsboro
7. Ness City
8. Jefferson County North
9. Olpe
10. Howard-West Elk
1A Div. 1 Boys
1. Hanover
2. Montezuma-South Gray
3. St. Paul
4. St. John
5. Doniphan West
6. Centralia
7. Osborne
8. Rock Hills
9. Clifton-Clyde
10. Rawlins County
1A Div. 2 Boys
1. McPherson-Elyria Christian
2. Logan
3. Almena-Northern Valley
4. Kiowa-South Barber
5. Attica
6. Rozel-Pawnee Heights
7. Otis-Bison
8. Wilson
9. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
10. Southern Cloud (Miltonvale-Glasco)