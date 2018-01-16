Kansas motel partially collapses during blaze

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a fire has destroyed a Lawrence motel but that the occupants evacuated safely.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the fire started before noon Monday in the Americas Best Value Inn. The building, which has been a Super 8 motel in recent years, is located northwest of the intersection of Sixth and Iowa streets.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Division Chief and Fire Marshal James King says the fire started in the lowest level. After one firefighter fell through a floor inside the building while battling the blaze, the decision was made to battle the fire defensively, pouring water on it from the outside.

The firefighter who fell was quickly rescued, evaluated at the scene and returned to his crew uninjured. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately determined.