Kansas man sentenced on Project Safe Neighborhoods firearm charge

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to 92 months in federal prison for unlawful possession of a 9 mm handgun that was used in a robbery, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Joshua J. Flaugher, 32, Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In his plea, Flaugher admitted that investigators seized a loaded 9 mm handgun with a 30-round extended magazine from his residence. Flaugher was arrested at his aunt’s home in the 2400 block of Everett Avenue. Because he had a prior felony conviction in Wyandotte County District Court on a charge of aggravated battery, he was prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm.