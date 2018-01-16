Hoisington Winter Jam Schedule changes

The cold weather and snow has resulted in more changes in the schedule of the Hoisington Winter Jam basketball tournament.

All games with the exception of the Victoria and Ellsworth girls and boys games this afternoon will be played. The two games postponed today will be played tomorrow at the Activities Center with the times to be announced later.

Below is the revised schedule:

Tuesday 1/16 at Hoisington High School (Broadcast on 1590/97.7FM)

6:30 #2 Russell Girls vs #7 Pratt

8:15 #2 LaCrosse Boys vs #7 Pratt

Tuesday 1/16 at Hoisington Activities Center (Broadcast on 100.7 Eagle Country)

3:00 #1 Otis-Bison Girls vs #8 Ellinwood

4:45 #1 Otis-Bison Boys vs #8 Ellinwood

6:30 #4 Lacrosse Girls vs #5 Hoisington

8:15 #4 Hoisington Boys vs #5 Russell

Wednesday 1/17 at Hoisington Activities Center (Broadcast on 100.7 Eagle Country)

TBA #3 Ellsworth Girls vs #6 Victoria

TBA #3 Ellsworth Boys vs #6 Victoria