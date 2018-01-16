Great Bend favors designated area for exchange of online purchases

Nichelle Holinde received favorable feedback from the Great Bend City Council and City Administration Monday night when she proposed creating a safe zone to exchange purchases made online.

Holinde wanted to position signs in front of two parking stalls north of the Great Bend Police Department designating them for people exchanging purchases. Holinde is one of the administrators to the Great Bend: Buy, Sell, Trade Facebook page that allows users to post items for sale and eventually meet up to complete the deal.

Nichelle Holinde Audio

Great Bend Interim City Administrator George Kolb said the administration can take care of the expense that will include signs that will cost between $75 and $100.

Back on December 20, 2017, an aggravated robbery was reported in Great Bend when a male arranged a meeting to sell property that was advertised online. The meeting occurred near Stone Lake when the suspect pulled a handgun on the victim and took his property. Eric Duerksen was arrested by officers with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office the following day for the aggravated robbery charge.