Cop Shop (1/15)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/15)

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:54 a.m. an accident was reported at NW K-96 Highway at MM 165.

At 6:50 a.m. an accident was reported at 330 E. US 56 Highway. No damage to either vehicle, both vehicles were towed back to the roadway.

At 10:52 a.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway & NE 80 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/15)

Traffic Arrest

At 1:09 a.m. an officer arrested Mikayla Perez at 21st Street & Odell Street for DWS.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:50 a.m. an accident was reported at 700 Frey Street.

At 12:52 p.m. a vehicle slid on the ice approaching 10th & McKinley traveling west and struck another vehicle, which was westbound stopped at the traffic light.

At 1:28 p.m. an vehicle was eastbound on 17th Street and slid on the ice through Polk striking another vehicle.

At 2:15 p.m. Collin Herman was westbound in the 2000 block of 18th Street and slid on the ice through Main striking Salem Felkey’s vehicle, which was north on Main.

Diabetic Problems

At 2:21 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2920 Quivira Avenue.