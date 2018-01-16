Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/15)

BOOKED: Mikayla Perez of Wichita for GBMC case for no driver’s license, no insurance, headlight violation, bond set in lieu of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Jeremy McFann of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Michael Graves of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Earl Davis III on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery and criminal damage to property, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Mikayla Perez of Wichita for GBMC case for no driver’s license, no insurance, defective headlight after posting a $500 surety bond through TNT.

RELEASED: Ralph Tuey of Great Bend on Stafford County District Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: Jonathan Scothorn of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court after the court ordered the release.

RELEASED: Shawny Burch of Great Bend on a GBMC warrant for contempt of court after the court ordered the release.

RELEASED: Brandon Witthuhn of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, released by order of the court.