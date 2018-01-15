UPDATE: Police look for suspect in fatal shooting near Washburn campus

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting, have identified a woman shown in security camera images and are asking for help to locate a person interest.

Just after 12 a.m. Sunday, police officers responded to a report of a gunshot heard in the area of 22nd Park and Mulvane near the Washburn University campus in Topeka, according to Lt. Steve Roth.

Officers found a passenger car in the tree line. The driver identified as Travis Larsen, 37 , Topeka, was dead.

Police say someone was seen running from the scene onto the Washburn University campus. The school issued an alert asking students to shelter in place but lifted it when the suspect couldn’t be found on campus.

Police now want to find a person of interest in the case, according to Lt. Colleen Stuart. Zachary Buck-Schrag, 21, is described as a white male, 5-foot-11, and weights 170 pounds.

Schrag is considered armed and dangerous. Police advised if you see him do not approach him but call 911

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call DET Lance Green at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

