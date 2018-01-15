Tuesday Weather

Sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -18. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -12. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as -13. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 18. South wind 10 to 13 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 50.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 57.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Saturday Night
A chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 43.