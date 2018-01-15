Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -18. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -12. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph after midnight.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as -13. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 18. South wind 10 to 13 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night A chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 43.