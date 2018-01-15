Stop ‘N Learn: Small Steps To Health and Wealth

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Small Steps to Health and Wealth” on Wednesday, January 17 and Thursday, February 1, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th).

Health and wealth are both important resources in life that can be improved by small, intentional changes. In this program series, you will learn there are many similarities between health and financial problems and the behavior modification strategies which can help to address them. Learn and practice several simple actions which you can use to simultaneously improve your health and finances. No step is too small to make a difference and it is never too early or too late to get started. Join us to learn how you can begin to take small steps to a better life. Please RSVP if possible by calling the Cottonwood Extension District’s Great Bend office at 793-1910 to ensure adequate supplies. Donna Krug and Linda Beech, Cottonwood Extension District Agents, will be the presenters for this program.

For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrec.net.