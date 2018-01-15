Police respond to another hoax emergency call in Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Overland Park police say a call from a man claiming he shot a relative was a hoax.

Police spokesman Officer John Lacy says dispatchers received a call Monday morning from a man who said he shot a relative inside a home and he would shoot police if they showed up.

Officers surrounded the home but eventually determined a man and two sons inside had not made the call and no one in the house was hurt.

Lacy says such calls, sometimes called “swatting,” aren’t funny. He says investigators are looking for the caller, who could face charges.

The call comes about three weeks after a similar call in Wichita led police to fatally shoot a man who opened the door at a home that was the target of the hoax.