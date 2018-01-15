GREAT BEND – Mary Louise Durland, 77, of Great Bend, died January 14, 2018, at Via Christi St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Wichita. She was born June 19, 1940 at Garden City, to Alexander Michael and Ruby Evelyn (Ritchie) Kohn.

Mary married Gary Durland November 17, 1962 at Spearville. Mary, a resident of Great Bend since 1963 moving from Dodge City, was a homemaker and 30 year child care provider. She was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose, Altar Society, and Daughters of Isabella. She enjoyed painting, quilting, and sewing. Above all, she loved and cherished her family.

Survivors include her husband, Gary Durland, of the home; two sons Ron Durland and wife Diane of Great Bend, and David Durland and wife Angela of Spring Hill; four daughters, Barbara Downey and husband Delbert of Wright, Jeanette Standlee and husband Brian of Belvue, Linda Durland of Wichita, Carla Durland of Wichita; one brother, Galen Kohn and wife Doris of Dodge City; one sister-in-law, Sandy Kohn and friend Jerry Hale of Cimarron; 10 Grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son, Gregory Durland, and one brother, Charlie Kohn.

A Mass of Christian will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 20, 2018, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Great Bend, with Father Ted Stoecklein. Interment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, January 19, with an Altar Society Rosary at 4:00 pm and a Vigil with a Daughters of Isabella Rosary at 7:00 p.m. all at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with the Great Bend Senior Center, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

